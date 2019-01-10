हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Top 10 loss making CPSEs 2017-18

Top ten profit making CPSEs during 2017-18: Full list

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited and NTPC Limited were ranked first, second and third respectively amongst the top ten profit making companies.

Top ten profit making CPSEs during 2017-18: Full list

New Delhi: The top ten profit making CPSEs incurred profit of Rs 98707 crore or 61.83 percent of the total profit mad3e by all the 184 profit making CPSEs during the year. While the remaining CPSEs claimed Rs 60928 crore or 38.17 percent of the total profit during the year.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited and NTPC Limited were ranked first, second and third respectively amongst the top ten profit making companies contributing 13.37 perent, 12.49 percent and 6.48 percent respectively to the total profit earned by profit making CPSEs during the year 2017-18.

The Public Enterprises Survey 2017-18 on the performance of Central Public Sector Enterprises, brought out by the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Heavy Industries and  Public Enterprises said that there were 339 Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in 2017-18, out of which 257 were in operation. Remaining 82 of the CPSEs were under construction.

Here are top 10 profit-making CPSEs during 2017-18

NAME NET LOSS PERCENT SHARE
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd 21346 13.37
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. 19945 12.49
NTPC Ltd 10343 6.48
Coal India Ltd. 9293 5.82
Power Grid Corporation. 8239 5.16
Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd 7919 4.96
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd 6357 3.98
Power Finance Corp. Ltd. 5855 3.67
Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. 4761 2.98
Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd 4647 2.91

 

Tags:
Top 10 loss making CPSEs 2017-18Public Enterprises Survey 2017Central Public Sector EnterprisesCPSEs performance in 2017-18top profit making PSUtop loss making PSU

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close