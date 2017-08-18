Trai chief snubs telcos on allegation over network test paper

New Delhi: Trai Chairman R S Sharma on Friday snubbed incumbent services providers on their charge that the regulator did not act in-time against Reliance Jio network testing methodology which allegedly circumvented rules related to subscriber addition.

"A vaccine cannot be developed before the disease", Sharma said and asked if operators want the regulator to take action 'suo-moto' instead of consultation process that it follows.

"One point you made that the problem was not solved when it started. As you know Trai solves problem with consultation process and gives recommendation to the government. Trai could not have administratively taken decision to stop it. If you want that kind of process then lets take a decision," Sharma said.

He said that it should be appreciated that Trai consults with stakeholders to develop frameworks.

Sharma said that there were exchanges with the Department of Telecom after telecom operators had given representation in the matter.

"The DoT gave us reference in September of 2016. Thereafter we issued consultation paper. As part of Trai Act the regulator has to act with great transparency and therefore we consult with stakeholders," Sharma said.

A Cellular Operators Association of India representative said that since 2005 when network testing was done there has been clear understanding the way network should be tested but in the case (of Reliance Jio) there was variation.

He said that there are adequate simulation tools which could be used for network testing and there has been no case where field trials have been conducted at large scale like in India.

All operators, except Reliance Jio, favoured issue for separate number series for network testing and they should not be migrated when the network is launched commercially.

Telenor representative said that it never came to anybody's attention that a network can be tested at such a large scale.