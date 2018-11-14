हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets PM Narendra Modi

Dorsey earlier admitted that fighting fake news is no easy task.

New Delhi: Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, who is on his maiden visit to India Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the importance of global conversations on social media platforms.

Dorsey tweeted pictures from his meeting with the PM and thanked the latter for ideas on Twitter.

He tweeted:

In response, PM Modi said that he enjoys being on the micro-blogging site where he has made great friends.

Dorsey, has also met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

On Monday Dorsey, got a rousing reception at the townhall meeting in IIT-Delhi with the students cheering the young entrepreneur with screams, likened solving the problem of misleading information to that of addressing a security issue, or building a lock.

Dorsey on Monday said the possibility of having the much talked about “edit button” on Twitter has been long under consideration.

Responding to a question on "edit button" on Twitter during the town-hall meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi), Dorsey said that it has been under consideration for quite some time now, but they are yet to find a suitable way to roll out the feature for its over 326 million active users. The "edit button" would eventually allow people to tweak the conversation.

Dorsey also admitted that fighting fake news is no easy task, social network is taking "multi-variable" steps, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), to curb the spread of misleading information ahead of 2019 general elections in India.

With Agency Inputs

TwitterTwitter CEOJack Dorsey-PM Modi meetingJack Dorsey India visit

