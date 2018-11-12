हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets Rahul Gandhi, Dalai Lama on maiden India trip

Later in the day, Dorsey will also attend a Townhall meet at IIT Delhi.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey meets Rahul Gandhi, Dalai Lama on maiden India trip

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is on a maiden trip to India met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi, after the meeting tweeted that the Twitter CEO  explained him some of the steps being taken to keep those conversations healthy and ways to tackle the menace of fake news.

After the meeting, Gandhi Tweeted:

Later in the day, Dorsey will also attend a Townhall meet at IIT Delhi.

On Saturday, the Twitter chief also met spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Dorsey called him a “great teacher.”

Dorsey arrived India on November 10 and immediately shared his experience on Twitter saying that my he was in India after a “lifetime of wanting to experience it”.

He has also shared his a picture taken in Jaipur, suggesting that he has made a trip to the pink city after arriving in India.

The micro-blogging platform, that has 336 million users globally, is working hard to increase the collective health, openness and civility of dialogue on its platform.

Dorsey was also expected to meet Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the wake of the growing criticism over Twitter's role in the spread of misinformation and fake news as India faces Assembly polls in five states ahead of the general elections next year.

