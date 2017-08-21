close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Uber India appoints Vishpala Reddy as Chief People's Officer

With over 17 years of experience, Reddy will also focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion by developing programmes to foster an equal opportunity workplace at Uber as part of her role.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 16:27
Uber India appoints Vishpala Reddy as Chief People&#039;s Officer

New Delhi: US-based cab aggregator Uber has roped in former American Express executive Vishpala Reddy as the Chief People's Officer for its India and South Asia operations.

With over 17 years of experience, Reddy will also focus on enhancing diversity and inclusion by developing programmes to foster an equal opportunity workplace at Uber as part of her role.

"I look forward to building a forward looking, sustainable and people focused organisation and having the opportunity to work alongside a highly talented workforce," Reddy said.

Uber has hogged headlines globally following allegations of widespread mismanagement and harassment at workplace. In an attempt to repair its reputation, its co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned as the chief executive.

The company had also roped in a law firm with former US attorney general Eric Holder to look into its culture and practices.

For Uber, India is one of its largest markets outside the US and has witnessed over 100 per cent year-on-year growth. In India, the company operates in 29 cities and is locked in an intense battle with SoftBank-backed Ola.

Asked if Uber India too is plagued by similar issues as has been alleged globally, Reddy said: "In the last one week that I have taken charge, I see a culture of transparency and collaborative work".

"What is amazing is that unlike all that I had read, I see an organisation that is ready to embrace change... The number of potential candidates that have reached out to me to explore roles in Uber post taking on this role is very encouraging," she added.

Reddy said the company will continue to hire the best and brightest minds in the country.

Prior to joining Uber, Reddy was Vice President and Head of HR for American Express in India. Before joining American Express, she has worked with Hewitt Associates as a senior consultant and was engaged with Cognizant.

TAGS

UberUber IndiaChief People's Officer UberVishpala ReddyUber India &South AsiaCognizant

From Zee News

GST pulls down India Inc net by 15.7% to Rs 87,475 crore in Q1
Companies

GST pulls down India Inc net by 15.7% to Rs 87,475 crore in...

Tata Motors to pump in Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal to launch products
Companies

Tata Motors to pump in Rs 4,000 crore this fiscal to launch...

Markets extend losses, Infosys pulls down Sensex
Markets

Markets extend losses, Infosys pulls down Sensex

Banks to pay 3% IGST on gold imports: CBEC
Bullion

Banks to pay 3% IGST on gold imports: CBEC

Dena Bank cuts savings rate by 0.5% on deposits up to Rs 25 lakh
Companies

Dena Bank cuts savings rate by 0.5% on deposits up to Rs 25...

Over 90 lakh farmers benefited from crop insurance scheme: PM told
Economy

Over 90 lakh farmers benefited from crop insurance scheme:...

Finance Ministry asks taxmen to submit note on high-pitched assessments
Personal Finance

Finance Ministry asks taxmen to submit note on high-pitched...

Coal scam case: SC pulls up CBI over slow progress of investigation
Economy

Coal scam case: SC pulls up CBI over slow progress of inves...

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow
Automobiles

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video