Uber launches its biggest "Greenlight Centre" in India

Bengaluru: Ride-sharing company Uber on Friday announced the launch of its "biggest" 'Greenlight Center' in India here, which will act as a one-stop solution for driver-partners' needs.

The 15000 sqft facility is dedicated to driver-partners in Bangalore for best-in-class customer service and support, the company said in a release.

It said from new driver sign ups to offering subsidized services for existing driver partners, the center acts as a one-stop solution for all their needs.

The center was launched in the presence of Dr B Basavaraju, Karnataka Principal Secretary of Transport., "Through the Greenlight Center, we are offering in-person assistance to more than 4,000 driver- partners a week," Uber South India General Manager Christian Freese said. "We're continuing to invest in our in-person locations and have launched three other facilities at the Devanahalli, Yeshwantpur and HBR," he said.

The new facility is specially designed to meet the needs of drivers, with features like: space for a team of Uber Experts, who will help new drivers get signed up and address any questions current partners have along the way.

Also, UberBazaar offers driver partners several benefits on new vehicles, vehicle maintenance, health benefits, financial planning and many more services and dedicated training area for driver partners to learn about the app, among others, the release said.