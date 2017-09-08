close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Uber launches its biggest "Greenlight Centre" in India

The new facility is specially designed to meet the needs of drivers, with features like: space for a team of Uber Experts, who will help new drivers get signed up and address? any questions current partners have along the way.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 18:09
Uber launches its biggest &quot;Greenlight Centre&quot; in India

Bengaluru: Ride-sharing company Uber on Friday announced the launch of its "biggest" 'Greenlight Center' in India here, which will act as a one-stop solution for driver-partners' needs.

The 15000 sqft facility is dedicated to driver-partners in Bangalore for best-in-class customer service and support, the company said in a release.

It said from new driver sign ups to offering subsidized services for existing driver partners, the center acts as a one-stop solution for all their needs.

The center was launched in the presence of Dr B Basavaraju, Karnataka Principal Secretary of Transport., "Through the Greenlight Center, we are offering in-person assistance to more than 4,000 driver- partners a week," Uber South India General Manager Christian Freese said. "We're continuing to invest in our in-person locations and have launched three other facilities at the Devanahalli, Yeshwantpur and HBR," he said.

The new facility is specially designed to meet the needs of drivers, with features like: space for a team of Uber Experts, who will help new drivers get signed up and address any questions current partners have along the way.

Also, UberBazaar offers driver partners several benefits on new vehicles, vehicle maintenance, health benefits, financial planning and many more services and dedicated training area for driver partners to learn about the app, among others, the release said.

TAGS

Uber Greenlight centerUberUber IndiaUberBazaarUber drivers

From Zee News

RBI hikes foreign investment limit in GTPL Hathway, CCL Pdts
Economy

RBI hikes foreign investment limit in GTPL Hathway, CCL Pdt...

Dr Reddy&#039;s shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,082 crore
Markets

Dr Reddy's shares slip nearly 3%; mcap drops by Rs 1,0...

India ranks second in hosting hackathons
International Business

India ranks second in hosting hackathons

SC refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Companies

SC refuses to grant interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay...

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanley
Economy

CPI inflation likely to be at 3.2% in August: Morgan Stanle...

Economy

India slaps additional tax on some Chinese stainless steel...

Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high
International Business

Euro hits 2.5-year dollar high

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Stanley
Markets

India in midst of domestic liquidity supercycle: Morgan Sta...

Sensex, Nifty close flat, log first weekly fall in four
Markets

Sensex, Nifty close flat, log first weekly fall in four

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video