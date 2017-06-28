close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India

The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:20
Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said, "Individual units can go in the direction of privatisation. There is a possibility. Some have been identified." 

"The Civil Aviation Ministry`s proposal for formation of a group under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister to decide the modalities of divestment process has also been accepted," he said.

Air India, which is surviving on a Rs 30,000 crore bail- out package spread over 10 years announced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2012, is working on ways to improve its financial position.

In 2015-16, the airline posted operational profit of Rs 105 crore on account of low fuel prices and increased passenger numbers.

 

 

TAGS

Air IndiaAviation sectorAir India disinvestmentManmohan Singh

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

NAREDCO writes to PM; seeks 6% GST, exemption to low-cost home
Real Estate

NAREDCO writes to PM; seeks 6% GST, exemption to low-cost h...

Sebi proposes relaxed entry norms for FPIs to shun PNote route
Markets

Sebi proposes relaxed entry norms for FPIs to shun PNote ro...

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commission on allowances
Economy

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commissio...

Companies

Ice cream, tobacco makers can't opt for GST compositio...

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers&#039; buying
Bullion

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers' buying

Companies

RIL refinances $2.3 bn loans to cut interest cost

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video