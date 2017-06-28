Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has given in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said, "Individual units can go in the direction of privatisation. There is a possibility. Some have been identified."

"The Civil Aviation Ministry`s proposal for formation of a group under the chairmanship of the Finance Minister to decide the modalities of divestment process has also been accepted," he said.

Air India, which is surviving on a Rs 30,000 crore bail- out package spread over 10 years announced by the Manmohan Singh government in 2012, is working on ways to improve its financial position.

In 2015-16, the airline posted operational profit of Rs 105 crore on account of low fuel prices and increased passenger numbers.