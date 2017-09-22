'Vadodara included in list of railway stations to be revamped'

Vadodara: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Vadodara railway station in Gujarat will be developed as a world-class station to transform it into a multi-modal transit hub.

Making the announcement after flagging off the weekly Vadodara-Varanasi super-fast express here, Goyal said he has already issued instructions to the railway officials to come up with a plan for Vadodara station.

"I was surprised to see non-inclusion of Vadodara in the list of 400 stations which are to be developed as world-class stations. I have conveyed the decision to develop Vadodara as a world-class station to the railway authorities," Goyal said.

The Railways plan to redevelop about 400 stations in metros and major cities besides pilgrim centres and tourist spots.

These stations will turn into multi-modal transit hubs, Goyal said, adding they will have adequate seating and waiting space to reduce congestion and multiple entry/exits for better crowd management.