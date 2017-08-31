close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vedanta chairman wants govt to lessen approvals for businesses

The government needs to improve business climate further, encourage self certification and trust entrepreneurs for promoting new businesses, NRI billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 15:48

New Delhi: The government needs to improve business climate further, encourage self certification and trust entrepreneurs for promoting new businesses, NRI billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Thursday.

Agarwal said that there is need to set standards and follow environment norms at sustainable and highest level.

"One simple thing, which is very important is trusting entrepreneurs and self certifications. All over the world, which we have seen is, things don't have to go to the government," he said during a panel discussion at the Economist Summit here.

Agarwal, who is the chairman of metal and mining giant Vedanta Resources, said except environment clearances, there should not be any need for Indian companies to secure approvals for business.

Noting that the government has started auctioning process of iron ores, he said he is looking for two things from the government.

"One is, not need to be greedy and not to look at how much money other side is making. And other is, improve ease of doing business, encourage self certification, trust entrepreneurs and trust the people," he said.

TAGS

Anil AgarwalVedantaThe EconomistVedanta ResourcesVedanta Chairman

From Zee News

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts post note ban under I-T radar
Personal Finance

Cash deposits of Rs 2.89 lakh crore in 13.33 lakh accounts...

Companies

IMG concludes report on telecom woes, some relief on plate

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes
Personal Finance

Govt rules out new window to deposit scrapped Rs 500 and Rs...

Companies

Companies get socially more responsible, CSR spend up 47%:...

PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up to 0.25%
Personal Finance

PNB loans to get cheaper as bank cuts MCLR, base rate by up...

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules
Companies

Finance Ministry notifies e-way bill rules

China&#039;s yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation
International Business

China's yuan posts best month since 2005 revaluation

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during peak hours
Economy

Delhi Metro to add 200 new coaches to combat rush during pe...

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Economy

Need 10 champions of states to achieve high growth rate: Ni...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video