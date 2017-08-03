Videocon Edge eyes 12% share of biz communication market

New Delhi: Enterprise arm of Videocon Telecom on Thursday said it has set a target of cornering 12 percent market share, about Rs 195 crore revenue, in the Indian business communications market in the current financial year.

Videocon Edge is eyeing business from services like sms applications, toll free conference solution and interactive voice response system.

"The enterprise communication solutions market is estimated to be approximately Rs 1600 crore, and considering we are a recent entrant in the market, we are targeting a fair market share of 12 percent, about Rs 195 crore this financial year," Videocon Telecom and Smartphones CEO Arvind Bali said in a statement.

He said that looking the potential of the market, Videocon Telecom had setup the enterprise communication solutions vertical last year.

The company said that application-to-person, which means sms generated while operating applications, dominates the enterprise communication market with around 82 percent share.

Bali said the market is expected to grow two-fold within the next few years.

He said that current A2P sms market in the country of 180 billion SMS per year is only about one-fourth of the average A2P SMS consumption of the rest of the world.

"There is a huge potential for the business. We aspire to be the first choice of businesses and brands using the service, and desire to be among the top 3 players by 2020," Bali said.

Videocon Telecom has exited the mobile services business but still holds fixed line infrastructure and pan-India permit for internet services.