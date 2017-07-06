close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vijay Mallya appears before court in London

Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron sought by India for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, today appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London for the hearing in his extradition case.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 18:35
Vijay Mallya appears before court in London

London: Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron sought by India for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, on Thursday appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London for the hearing in his extradition case.

"I do as my lawyers advise," the 61-year-old former chief of erstwhile Kingfisher airlines said when asked about his appearance at court despite being exempt from appearing by the Judge at the last hearing on June 13.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crores, has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18.

He had attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a few hours later after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

If the District Judge rules in favour of extradition at the end of the trial, the UK home secretary must order Mallya?s extradition within two months of the appropriate day. However, the case can go through a series of appeals before arriving at a conclusion.

India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place under the arrangement ? Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India last October to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

However, unlike Mallya, he had submitted to the extradition order without legal challenge.

TAGS

Vijay MallyaMallyaWestminster CourtKingfisher Airlinesloan default

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

RERA helps tap affordable housing segment: HDFC Ltd
Real Estate

RERA helps tap affordable housing segment: HDFC Ltd

Economy

EPFO's ETF investment to be Rs 45K crore by March-end:...

Israel vs India: A comparison of economic development in last 70 years
Economy

Israel vs India: A comparison of economic development in la...

PM Modi in Israel: CEO forum aimed at greater cooperation, reach $20 billion trade in five years
Companies

PM Modi in Israel: CEO forum aimed at greater cooperation,...

How India-Israel bilateral trade relations have shaped up in the last two decades
Economy

How India-Israel bilateral trade relations have shaped up i...

Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minutes
Markets

Sensex ends at new record high on earnings hopes, Fed minut...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video