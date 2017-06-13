close
﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 18:20
Vijay Mallya could face further charges, UK court told

London: Vijay Mallya, the co-owner of Formula One team Force India, could face further charges and a second request to extradite him from Britain to India, a London court heard on Tuesday.

The Indian businessman was arrested by British police in April on behalf of the Indian authorities, who accuse him of fraud.

Mallya`s lawyer Ben Watson told a hearing at London`s Westminster Magistrates` court on Tuesday that India was now preparing a second extradition request with further separate charges.

India is seeking Mallya`s extradition over unpaid loans tied to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines after the businessman fled to Britain in March last year.

Banks are seeking to recover about $1.4 billion that the Indian authorities say Kingfisher owes.

Mallya has repeatedly dismissed the charges against him.

The next hearing will be held on July 6 with two weeks set earmarked in December to hear the full extradition case.

