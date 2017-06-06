Vijay Mallya intends to attend all ICC Champions Trophy matches to cheer team India

New Delhi: After being spotted attending the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Sunday, absconding businessman Vijay Mallya has said that he intends to attend all the games to cheer the India team.

Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

Currently out on bail, the liquor baron was spotted in VIP stand enjoying the match at Edgbaston.

The 61-year-old was arrested by the British authorities in April on India`s extradition request in connection with a Rs. 900 crore loan default case of IDBI Bank being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

World class player World class Captain World class gentleman @imVkohli . Bravo Virat. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) June 6, 2017

He was released on bail within hours by a London court.Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs. 9,000 crore, including interest to various banks, had fled India on March 2 last year.

The CBI has two cases against him--one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over Rs. 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India-led consortium.

With ANI Inputs