Vijay Mallya lambasts Indian media, says intense hate campaign against him has no bounds

New Delhi: Business tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday said that the "intense hate campaign by the Indian media against him knows no bounds," a day after he categorically denied all allegations of being a defaulter of banks in India and the Westminster Magistrates Court in London granted him bail till December 4.

Mallya took to Twitter to tell the media to wait for the verdict as the Government of India has filed the case in the U.K. court."Intense hate campaign by Indian media against me knows no bounds.

The GOI has filed a case which is before a U.K. court. Wait for verdict," he tweeted. Earlier, the London court granted him bail and scheduled the next hearing of the extradition case against on July 6.

After coming out of the court, an embattled Mallya said "You can keep dreaming about the billion pounds, but there`s no proof."

"Do you have the facts? You cannot prove anything without facts," he added.

When asked how he felt when he was booed at and called a thief during a match between India and South Africa, Mallya said:" I was not called a thief that day by crowd at Oval ground. Two drunk people were shouting but several others came and wished me well".

Speaking to media before his extradition hearing, Mallya had said, "I deny all allegations, I have enough evidence to prove my case in court.

"Britain`s Crown Prosecution Service argued the extradition case on India`s behalf. A joint CBI-ED team went to London last month with documents to bolster the Crown`s case.

Mallya owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks. He was declared arrested in absentia on April 18 after India made a formal extradition request for him on February 8.The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled India on March 2 last year, has been living in Britain, mostly, since then.