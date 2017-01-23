Vijay Mallya loan case: CBI arrests eight officials of Kingfisher Airlines and IDBI Bank

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday four former executives of IDBI Bank including a former chairman of the bank in the alleged money laundering case involving beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya.

The CBI also arrested four former executives of Kingfisher Airlines in the related case.

Those arrested include the then Chairman of IDBI Bank Yogesh Aggarwal and former CFO of now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines A Raghunathan, CBI sources said.

According to report, the CBI arrested the former chairman of IDBI Bank in loan case and later arrest four executives of Kingfisher Airlines along with other three more former executives of the bank.

4 executives of #KingfisherAirlines & 3 more former executives of #IDBI Bank also arrested by #CBI: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2017

The arrests were followed by searches at 11 places including Mallya's residence here, three floors of UB towers in Bengaluru and residences of Aggarwal and Raghunathan among others.

Earlier during the day, the investigating agency was reported to have visited the UB Group's offices in Bengaluru.

"A team of CBI officials from Delhi visited the UB group offices in Bengaluru," a senior CBI official told PTI but did not divulge any details.

"I do not have any details on the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, the UB Group spokesperson also confirmed the visit of the CBI officials to their offices and stated that they were cooperating with them.

"A CBI team visited the UB Group offices in Bangalore? (Bengaluru) today and we are fully cooperating with them," the?spokesperson said.

Vijay Mallya is facing the process of recovery of Rs 6,203 crore from banks in the Kingfisher case and has been declared a proclaimed offender by a court.