Vijay Mallya loan default case: DRT allows bankers to start proceedings to recover debt

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 12:04
New Delhi: The Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) on Thursday allowed bankers to start proceedings to recover Rs 6,203 cr debt from beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

DRT was hearign a plea by SBI-led consortium of banks for recovery of loan from beleaguered Mallya in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

The lenders had moved the DRT in 2013 to recover dues from the defunct airline. SBI had filed three other applications also, including one seeking Mallya's arrest and impounding his passport, for "defaulting" on loans.

Mallya, who left the country on March 2 last year and is now in the UK, has been declared Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai on a plea of Enforcement Directorate in connection with its money laundering probe against him in the alleged bank loan default case.

 

First Published: Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 08:35
