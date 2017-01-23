close
Vijay Mallya’s UB Group office in Bengaluru raided by CBI

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 16:36
Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted raids on Vijay Mallya-run UB Group's office in Bengaluru.

The raids were conducted by the central division of the CBI with help from the Bengaluru division over a money laundering case against the company.

Meanwhile, the UB Group spokesperson also confirmed the visit of the CBI officials to their offices and stated that they were cooperating with them.

Various accounts of the group transactions at UB Towers are under the scanner.

In yet another blow to 'wilful defaulter' Vijay Mallya, Debt Recovery Tribunal last week ordered the SBI-led consortium of banks to start the process of recovering over Rs 6,203 crore, at 11.5 per cent annual interest rate, from the embattled tycoon and his companies in the Kingfisher Airlines case.

Mallya has been declared a Proclaimed Offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai after he left the country on March 2 last year for the UK.

With PTI Inputs

 

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 16:05
