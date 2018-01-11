Vijay Mallya to return to UK court for hearing in extradition case

London: Absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya, wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering allegedly amounting to around Rs 9,000 crore, will return to court here on Thursday for a hearing related to his extradition trial.

The 62-year-old Mallya will be back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London for what is expected to be one of the final hearings in the case to determine the "admissibility" of some of the evidence presented by the Indian government.

Judge Emma Arbuthnot will rule on the evidence, following which she is expected to set a timetable for closing arguments and her verdict on whether the UK-based businessman can be extradited to India to face the fraud and money laundering allegations involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya's defence team, led by barrister Clare Montgomery, has called into question much of the material submitted by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) arguing on behalf of the Indian authorities, as questionable and claimed there are at least a dozen documents submitted which read like an identical "template".

The judge had directed both sides to submit their arguments for and against the admissibility of the material, which will be taken up this week.

Judge Arbuthnot had also sought further clarifications related to availability of natural light and medical assistance at Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison on Arthur Road, where Mallya is to be held if he is extradited from Britain.

Mallya`s extradition trial began at the London`s Westminster court on December 4, wherein Britain`s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) outlined the Indian Government`s case against him.

The Indian government through CPS has been contending in the court that liquor baron had misled banks back home with regard to his company`s net worth while seeking loan totalling around Rs 2,000 crore.