close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vijay Mallya's extradition case hearing scheduled for today in London

Westminster Magistrates` Court in London will on Thursday hear the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 12:49
Vijay Mallya&#039;s extradition case hearing scheduled for today in London

New Delhi: Westminster Magistrates` Court in London will on Thursday hear the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

Britain`s Crown Prosecution Service will argue in the extradition case on behalf of India.A joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate went to London last month with relevant documents to bolster the Crown`s case.

Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arrest warrant against Vijay Mallya
MUST READ
Money laundering case: Court issues fresh non-bailable arrest warrant against Vijay Mallya

Mallya, a liquor baron, owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks.

He has been accused of "dual criminality" - of cheating and money laundering.The liquor tycoon is currently out on bail after being arrested by Scotland Yard in April 18 as India made a formal extradition request for him on February 8.

The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled India on March 2 last year, has been living in Britain, mostly, since then.

The fugitive businessman was in the news this week after he was heckled by cricket fans who chanted "chor, chor" (thief, thief) as he arrived to watch the India-South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval grounds in London.

Mallya also made an appearance at a June 5 fundraising dinner in London held by Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had reportedly not invited him.

 

 

TAGS

Vijay MallyaUKMallya UK arrestKingfisher AirlinesMallya extradition requestVijay Mallya extradition hearing

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Government may consider use of private cars for ride-sharing
Automobiles

Government may consider use of private cars for ride-sharin...

Economy

India likely to clock GDP growth of 6.9% this fiscal

Aadhaar gets praise at global forum for financial inclusion
Personal Finance

Aadhaar gets praise at global forum for financial inclusion

Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here&#039;s how much your bullet will cost now
Automobiles

Royal Enfield revises prices of all models post GST – Here...

Volvo Cars to have electric motors in all its vehicles by 2019
Automobiles

Volvo Cars to have electric motors in all its vehicles by 2...

LeEco boss asks for time, pledges to pay back debts
International Business

LeEco boss asks for time, pledges to pay back debts

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video