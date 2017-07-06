Vijay Mallya's extradition case hearing scheduled for today in London

New Delhi: Westminster Magistrates` Court in London will on Thursday hear the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

Britain`s Crown Prosecution Service will argue in the extradition case on behalf of India.A joint team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate went to London last month with relevant documents to bolster the Crown`s case.

Mallya, a liquor baron, owes as much as Rs. 9,000 crore to Indian banks.

He has been accused of "dual criminality" - of cheating and money laundering.The liquor tycoon is currently out on bail after being arrested by Scotland Yard in April 18 as India made a formal extradition request for him on February 8.

The 61-year-old chief of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines fled India on March 2 last year, has been living in Britain, mostly, since then.

The fugitive businessman was in the news this week after he was heckled by cricket fans who chanted "chor, chor" (thief, thief) as he arrived to watch the India-South Africa Champions Trophy match at The Oval grounds in London.

Mallya also made an appearance at a June 5 fundraising dinner in London held by Indian skipper Virat Kohli who had reportedly not invited him.