close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him

Here is all you need to know about Vishal Sikka.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:47
Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him

New Delhi: Vishal Sikka on Friday resigned as Infosys Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect. He has now been appointed as executive vice-chairman of Infosys.

Here is all you need to know about Vishal Sikka

- Vishal Sikka joined Infosys in 2014.

- Prior to joining Infosys, Sikka was a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, leading all products and technologies, including all of product development, and driving innovation globally.

- Sikka joined the SAP Executive Board in February 2002.

- In his 12 years at SAP, Sikka held several senior leadership roles including becoming SAP’s first-ever CTO in 2007.

- As CTO, Sikka was responsible for overall technology architecture and ensuring coherence in SAP’s product strategy.

- Sikka is the creator of ‘timeless software,’ a framework which articulates the principles of renewing existing processes and landscapes without disruption to customer environments.

- His experience includes research in artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, programming languages and models, and information management – at Stanford University, at Xerox Palo Alto Labs, and as the founder of two startups.

- Sikka received his BS in Computer Science from Syracuse University.

- He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

TAGS

Vishal Sikka profileVishal Sikka resignationInfosysInfosys Vice-ChairmanVishal Sikka resignsInfosys CEO resigns

From Zee News

Full text of Vishal Sikka&#039;s resignation email to Infosys board
Companies

Full text of Vishal Sikka's resignation email to Infos...

Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka&#039;s resignation
Markets

Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka's resignation

5 Indian-origin persons in Fortune&#039;s annual &#039;40 Under 40&#039; list
Companies

5 Indian-origin persons in Fortune's annual '40 U...

U B Pravin Rao named as interim CEO of Infosys – Here&#039;s a look at his profile
Companies

U B Pravin Rao named as interim CEO of Infosys – Here'...

Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka resigns; U B Pravin Rao interim chief
Companies

Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka resigns; U B Pravin Rao int...

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at starting price of Rs 99,312
Automobiles

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at star...

Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools in 2017
Companies

Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top...

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%
Personal Finance

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 million deal
Companies

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 mil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video