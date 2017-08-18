Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him

New Delhi: Vishal Sikka on Friday resigned as Infosys Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect. He has now been appointed as executive vice-chairman of Infosys.

Here is all you need to know about Vishal Sikka

- Vishal Sikka joined Infosys in 2014.

- Prior to joining Infosys, Sikka was a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, leading all products and technologies, including all of product development, and driving innovation globally.

- Sikka joined the SAP Executive Board in February 2002.

- In his 12 years at SAP, Sikka held several senior leadership roles including becoming SAP’s first-ever CTO in 2007.

- As CTO, Sikka was responsible for overall technology architecture and ensuring coherence in SAP’s product strategy.

- Sikka is the creator of ‘timeless software,’ a framework which articulates the principles of renewing existing processes and landscapes without disruption to customer environments.

- His experience includes research in artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, programming languages and models, and information management – at Stanford University, at Xerox Palo Alto Labs, and as the founder of two startups.

- Sikka received his BS in Computer Science from Syracuse University.

- He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.