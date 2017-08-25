close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report

HPE is an American multinational enterprise information technology company based in Palo Alto, California, founded on 1 November 2015 as part of splitting of the Hewlett-Packard company.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:18
Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report

New Delhi: After stepping down as Infosys CEO & MD, Vishal Sikka is likely to join the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) as chief technology officer (CTO), reports Times of India, quoting multiple sources.

HPE is an American multinational enterprise information technology company based in Palo Alto, California, founded on 1 November 2015 as part of splitting of the Hewlett-Packard company.

Meanwhile, Sikka has termed his dramatic resignation as CEO of the global software major Infosys as one of the hardest decisions of his life.

"It was one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I feel that it had to be done," Sikka, 50, told `Forbes India` in his first interview since his decision to quit on August 18 caught stakeholders unawares and tanked the IT major`s stock to a three-year low of Rs 884.20 on the bourse.

Though the company`s Board accepted Sikka`s resignation and appointed him as Executive Vice-Chairman on an annual salary of USD 1 till the new CEO takes over by March 31, 2018, he resigned on Thursday night from the post. The Board accepted it with immediate effect.

Quoting German novelist Hermann Hesse in the context of his exit from the iconic company three years after he joined as its first non-founder CEO in 2014, Sikka said he believed in living gracefully and letting go of things not meant for him though some think holding on makes them strong.

"It is freedom from the known that helps you renew yourself," asserted Sikka, who has been inspired by the teachings of Indian philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurthi.

On his achievements, he said: "We grew revenues steadily while keeping a strong focus on margins, closing the first quarter of 2017-18 at 24.1 percent operating margin, beating our competitors for the first time in many years." Meanwhile, revenue per employee grew for six quarters in a row.

Sikka however said that his departure would "not stall the company`s push into AI, automation, computing and data analytics".

TAGS

Vishal SikkaVishal Sikka's resignationInfosysVishal Sikka as HPE CTOHewlett Packard Enterprise

From Zee News

Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rat...

Infosys names former chief Nilekani as Chairman, defusing feud with founders
Companies

Infosys names former chief Nilekani as Chairman, defusing f...

New Rs 200 note to be issued from today, RBI says it will facilitate ease of transactions
Personal Finance

New Rs 200 note to be issued from today, RBI says it will f...

Bring down land prices for affordable housing: Niti Aayog
Real Estate

Bring down land prices for affordable housing: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog suggests retaining tax exemption limit at Rs 2.5 lakh
Personal Finance

Niti Aayog suggests retaining tax exemption limit at Rs 2.5...

Quitting Infosys one of hardest decisions of my life: Vishal Sikka
Companies

Quitting Infosys one of hardest decisions of my life: Visha...

Aadhaar-PAN linkage to continue: UIDAI CEO
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN linkage to continue: UIDAI CEO

Companies

Expedite engine supply to India: DGCA tells Pratt & Whi...

Infosys saga: Here&#039;s a timeline of events
Companies

Infosys saga: Here's a timeline of events

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video