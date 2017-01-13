Vishal Sikka optimistic for Q4 after Infosys hits $10 billion run rate emotional milestone
Bengaluru: Terming the event of Infosys hitting $10 billion mark as emotional and psychological milestone, company CEO Vishal Sikka on Friday said that as company has performed well so he is "optimistic" about the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.
The company's aspirational goal now is to reach USD 20 billion revenue by 2020.
"The USD 10 billion mark is a huge emotional, psychological milestone for us. And yes of course, our aspiration continues to be USD 20 billion, 30 per cent margin and USD 80,000 Rev per employee and that is something that we are absolutely working hard towards," Sikka said.
Asked if the new goal is achievable, he quipped: "What good is an aspirational goal if it is not aspirational."
On Infosys' show so far in 2016-17, he said: "Overall, I am happy with the performance in the first nine months of the year."
He added: "We had a good performance in Q3 considering that when we were entering Q3, we were facing the traditional seasonal headwinds from less number of working days and furloughs as well as the one-time impact that we had from RBS...We improved our margin performance... As we enter Q4, we are optimistic about Q4."
