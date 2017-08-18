close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vishal Sikka quits as Infosys MD and CEO; cites 'baseless personal attacks'

Vishal Sikka has now been appointed as executive vice-chairman of Infosys.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 12:49
Vishal Sikka quits as Infosys MD and CEO; cites &#039;baseless personal attacks&#039;

Mumbai: Infosys Ltd said on Friday Vishal Sikka has resigned as managing director and chief executive of the company with immediate effect. Sikka has now been appointed as executive vice-chairman, Infosys added.

Sikka has resigned amid heightened acrimony between the board and the high-profile founders led by NR Narayana Murthy, saying he faced "false, baseless, malicious and increasingly personal attacks".

Vishal Sikka resigns as Infosys MD, CEO
Related Video

Vishal Sikka resigns as Infosys MD, CEO

Subscribe To Zee News on

Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao has been named as the Interim -MD and CEO of the firm.

"The succession plan for appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised by the board and a search for the same has been commenced," Infosys said. 

Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him
MUST READ
Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him

 

“Sikka reiterated his belief in the great potential of Infosys, but cited among his reasons for leaving a continuous stream of distractions and disruptions over the recent months and quarters, increasingly personal and negative as of late, as preventing management's ability to accelerate the company's transformation,” the company said in a BSE fililng.

Following the announcement, the stock fell to Rs 958.00, registering a fall of 6.62 percent over its previous closing price on the BSE.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well where the stock opened at Rs 1,017.90, fell to Rs 952.30, down 6.71 per ent over its previous close.

With Agency Inputs

 

TAGS

Infosys CEOInfosys MDVishal SikkaVishal Sikka resignsU B Pravin RaoU B Pravin Rao new infosys chiefU B Pravin Rao new Infy CEO

From Zee News

SC directs Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI on August 23
Companies

SC directs Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI on August...

Read Vishal Sikka&#039;s blog on quitting Infosys
Companies

Read Vishal Sikka's blog on quitting Infosys

Infosys Board blames Narayana Murthy&#039;s continuous assault for Vishal Sikka&#039;s exit
Companies

Infosys Board blames Narayana Murthy's continuous assa...

Now, pay three times more for excess baggage on all domestic flights
Personal Finance

Now, pay three times more for excess baggage on all domesti...

Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania hospitalised after chest pain
Companies

Raymond founder Vijaypat Singhania hospitalised after chest...

Former Uber CEO says investor lawsuit a &#039;&#039;public and personal attack&#039;&#039;
International Business

Former Uber CEO says investor lawsuit a ''public...

Continuous stream of distractions led Vishal Sikka to quit
Companies

Continuous stream of distractions led Vishal Sikka to quit

Infosys expresses gratitude to Vishal Sikka for his leadership
Companies

Infosys expresses gratitude to Vishal Sikka for his leaders...

Sensex plunges 208 points; Infosys tanks 7% as Sikka resigns
Markets

Sensex plunges 208 points; Infosys tanks 7% as Sikka resign...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video