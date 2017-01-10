Vistara 3-day sale begins; get tickets as low as Rs 899 – Check out city fares
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 13:36
New Delhi: On completing 2 years of operations in the country, Vistara has announced a 3-day “Celebration Sale”.
Under the sale period you can buy one-way tickets as low as Rs 899. The sale of tickets starts on Tuesday and will continue up to midnight, Friday, January 12, 2017.
The sale is applicable for travel between January 25, 2017 and October 01, 2017.
Customers booking tickets on Vistara’s website or mobile app will also get Croma vouchers worth Rs 500.
Check out some of the city fares.
