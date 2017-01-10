close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Vistara 3-day sale begins; get tickets as low as Rs 899 – Check out city fares

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 13:36
Vistara 3-day sale begins; get tickets as low as Rs 899 – Check out city fares

New Delhi: On completing 2 years of operations in the country, Vistara has announced a 3-day “Celebration Sale”.

Under the sale period you can buy one-way tickets as low as Rs 899. The sale of tickets starts on Tuesday and will continue up to midnight, Friday, January 12, 2017.

The sale is applicable for travel between January 25, 2017 and October 01, 2017.  

Customers booking tickets on Vistara’s website or mobile app will also get Croma vouchers worth Rs 500.

Check out some of the city fares.
 

 

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:47
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Huge penalty to be imposed in motor vehicle amendment bill

iPhone 8 may get launched in 2017

India gets first International exchange

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.