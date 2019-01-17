हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara airways

Vistara Airways offers tickets starting at just Rs 899 to celebrate its 4th anniversary

Bookings are open for 24-hours only.

New Delhi: Vistara Airways on Thursday came up with an interesting offer to mark the airlines' 4th anniversary offering tickets as low as Rs 899.

“To celebrate four fabulous years of redefining air travel, we are delighted to announce a special 24-hour Sale with never-seen-before fares,” Vistara said in a statement.

The Sale fares are available for all three classes of travel at discounts of up to 80 percent relative to the standard last-minute fares on all routes served by the company, Vistara said.

Under the sale, fares for Economy Class start at Rs 899, Premium Economy at Rs 1,499 and Business Class at Rs 4,999, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Bookings are open for 24-hours only, starting on January 17 for travel between February 1 and September 18 (both dates included).

A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required for Economy Class and Premium Economy bookings, and a minimum of 30 days advance purchase is required for Business Class.

Vistara said while every sector and every class is on sale at capped sale fares, seats at these fares are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares, it added.

