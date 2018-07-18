हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara airlines

Vistara announces 24-hour Monsoon Flash Sale, tickets start at Rs 1,299

A minimum of eight days advance purchase is required to avail the discount.

Vistara announces 24-hour Monsoon Flash Sale, tickets start at Rs 1,299

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines on Wednesday announced a 24-hour only Monsoon Flash Sale across all three of its cabin classes, with all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,299 for Economy Class.

Bookings under the Vistara Sale are open for 24 hours only July 18 for travel between July 25 and  October 11. Sale fares are also available for Premium Economy and Business Class.

A minimum of eight days advance purchase is required to avail the discount, Vistara said.

Travellers can buy tickets for routes including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai and Lucknow, amongst the 22 destinations served by the airline.

The sale offers all-in fares as low as Rs 1299 for short routes like Kochi-Chennai and Guwahati-Bagdogra, Delhi-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Bengaluru at Rs 2,399 and Delhi-Chennai at Rs 3,049.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. At present, the airline serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week.

