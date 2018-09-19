Vistara announces 24-hours only flash sale, get tickets at just Rs 999

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has launched a 24-hours only flash sale named Fly With The Best.

The sale fares are available in all three classes at discounts of up to 75 percent relative to non-sale fares, starting at Rs 999 for Economy class, Rs 2,199 for Premium Economy, and Rs 5,499 for Business Class, inclusive of taxes and fees, Vistara said in a statement.

In economy class, the fares are available for both Economy Lite and Economy Standard fares, the airlines said.

Vistara recently announced complimentary wireless inflight entertainment service ‘Vistara World’ streaming Bollywood and Hollywood content across its network to customer’s handheld smartphones and devices.

Bookings under the sale are open for 24 hours only (starting 12 am hours on Wednesday, 19 September) for travel between 27 September 2018 and 10 April 2019.

Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis.

Vistara serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week and a fleet of 22 aircraft. Recently, Vistara announced its fleet expansion plan through a combination of purchased and leased aircraft totalling 50 from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) as well as six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.