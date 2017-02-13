close
Vistara announces 5-day Valentine’s Day sale; get tickets at just Rs 899

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:56
New Delhi: Vistara airlines has announced a special five-day Valentine’s Day Sale, offering tickets as low as Rs 899.

The all-inclusive fare is applicable on Economy Class for one way travel. The special sale also offers up to 60 percent discount on Business Class fares and up to 40 percent on Premium Economy.

Bookings under the sale are open from February 13, 2017 to midnight of February 17, 2017 for travel between February 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

Seats under Vistara's offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Discounted fares under this are non-refundable. However taxes and fees are always fully refundable.

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:52
