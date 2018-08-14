हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara airlines

Vistara announces freedom fares sale, get tickets starting at just Rs 1,099

Travellers can also avail 5 percent cashback on bookings made on Vistara website and mobile application using SBI credit cards.

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has announced the Freedom Fares Sale, offering tickets at starting price of just Rs 1,099.

The 48-hour sale offers all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,099 for Economy Lite, Rs 1,399 for Economy Standard, Rs 2,499 for Premium Economy and Rs 6,099 for Business Class.

"Bookings are open from 00:01 hours of August 14 till 23:59 hours of August 15 for travel between August 22 and October 10, 2018 for Business Class and between September 14 and October 10, 2018 for Economy Class and Premium Economy," Vistara said.

Vistara said that seats under the offer are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. “These fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fares,” it added.

The sale will only be applicable for bookings made 30 days prior for Economy Class and Premium Economy (fare and travel applicable from 31st day) and 8 days prior for Business Class.

Travellers can also avail 5 percent cashback on bookings made on Vistara website and mobile application using SBI credit cards. However this is subject to minimum transaction of Rs 4,000, subject to a maximum cashback of Rs 750 per card.

The Cashback will be credited to customers’ account by October 30 from SBI Cards.

