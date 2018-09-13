हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara

Vistara announces inflight entertainment, to be streamed wireless to smartphone or laptop

It will be available across Vistara's entire network.

Vistara announces inflight entertainment, to be streamed wireless to smartphone or laptop

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday launched Vistara World, the airline's  complimentary wireless inflight entertainment system.

It will be available across Vistara's entire network, the company said in a statement.

“The entertainment content is streamed wireless directly to customers’ handheld smart devices or laptop computers. The complete range of content is best accessed on the Vistara World app available free for download on Google Play Store (for Android devices) or Apple App Store (for iOS devices), and Vistara highly recommends that customers download these apps prior to their flights. However, digitally unrestricted content on ‘Vistara World’ can also be accessed without the app on customers’ smart devices,” the airline said.

Vistara World also offers a live moving map display that allows travellers to track their aircraft as it flies.

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “Not only are we providing a state-of-the-art wireless entertainment system, we are also investing in high-quality, blockbuster Indian and .”

Vistara serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week and a fleet of 22 aircraft. Recently, Vistara announced its fleet expansion plan through a combination of purchased and leased aircraft totalling 50 from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) as well as six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, the airline said.

