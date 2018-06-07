हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vistara airlines

Vistara extends early Monsoon sale by one more day, tickets starting at just Rs 1,599

New Delhi: A day after budget carrier GoAir announced a special monsoon sale for domestic travel, Vistara Airlines too followed suit by announcing a 24 hour only ‘Early Monsoon’ Flash Sale with all-inclusive one-way fares discounted as much as 75% all-in relative to normal fares.

The company has however extended the 24-hour sale by one more day. It means customers can book tickets under the sale till midnight of Thursday (June 7).

Under the sale the company is offering Economy class fares starting at Rs 1,599, Premium Economy fares starting at Rs 2,499 and Business Class fares starting at Rs 6,999 (all inclusive fare).

Bookings are open from for travel between June 21 and September 27.

“The limited period sale requires 15 days advance purchas. Seats are limited and are available on first-come-first-serve basis. The fares are all-inclusive, with no surprise fuel surcharges or taxes in addition to the stated fare,” Vistara wrote in its website.

Travellers can choose to fly to destinations across the airline’s network including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Port Blair (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), Guwahati, Bagdogra, Chennai, and Lucknow, amongst the 22 destinations served, the company said.

GoAir has announced special discounted fares as low as Rs 1,299 inclusive of all taxes for a one-way journey across its network under a limited period scheme.

The bookings for the three-day 'Monsoon sale' has begun for travel between June 24 and September 30.

The sale offers fares starting Rs 1,299 (taxes and fees included) and can be availed for travel across all the 23 sectors operated by GoAir.

