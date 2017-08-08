Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just Rs 799

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has announced a 48 hours only “Freedom to Fly” sale that offers all-inclusive fares starting at just Rs 799 for Economy Class and Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy.

Bookings under the Sale are open from 12 am (August 8) to 11.59 pm (August 9) for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018.

Minimum 15 days advance purchase is required.

The lowest fare under this Sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while other routes are also available at highly discounted fares. Delhi – Amritsar and Delhi – Chandigarh tickets are priced at Rs 1199 and Rs 1299 respectively; Delhi – Srinagar and Delhi – Ahmedabad at Rs 1499; Delhi Mumbai and Delhi – Pune at Rs 2099; Delhi – Kolkata at Rs 2199; Delhi – Goa at Rs 2799.