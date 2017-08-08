close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just Rs 799

Bookings under the sale applicable for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 08:50
Vistara Freedom to Fly Sale: Get tickets starting at just Rs 799

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has announced a 48 hours only “Freedom to Fly” sale that offers all-inclusive fares starting at just Rs 799 for Economy Class and Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy.

Bookings under the Sale are open from 12 am (August 8) to 11.59 pm (August 9) for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018.

Minimum 15 days advance purchase is required.

The lowest fare under this Sale is available on the Srinagar-Jammu route, while other routes are also available at highly discounted fares. Delhi – Amritsar and Delhi – Chandigarh tickets are priced at Rs 1199 and Rs 1299 respectively; Delhi – Srinagar and Delhi – Ahmedabad at Rs 1499; Delhi Mumbai and Delhi – Pune at Rs 2099; Delhi – Kolkata at Rs 2199; Delhi – Goa at Rs 2799.

TAGS

VistaraVistara saleVistara freedom saleVistara Freedom to Fly SaleAir ticketsAir travel

From Zee News

Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3
Automobiles

Tesla announces $1.5 bn bonds issue to fund Model 3

Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo
International Business

Google fires employee behind anti-diversity memo

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 8th August 2017: Check out the rate...

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell companies
Companies

Sebi asks bourses to act against 331 suspected shell compan...

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500 crore
Companies

Airtel plans to sell 3.7% stake in Bharti Infra for Rs 2500...

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bourses
Companies

Idea-Vodafone deal gets conditional go-ahead from Sebi, bou...

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electric car
Technology

Lithium processors prepare to meet demand in era of electri...

Govt develops tech to check officials&#039; mobile information leak
Technology

Govt develops tech to check officials' mobile informat...

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boeing planes
Companies

Air India seeks $740 mn loan to finance purchase of 6 Boein...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video