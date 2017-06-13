close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 11:23
Vistara Great Monsoon Sale: Buy domestic tickets at just Rs 849

New Delhi: Vistara Airlines on Tuesday launched ‘The Great Monsoon Sale’ that offers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 849 in Economy Class and Rs 2099 in Premium Economy.

Bookings under the sale are open from June 13 to the midnight of June 17 for travel between June 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the best fares are available for customers willing to make their travel plans at least 15 days in advance.

Sample economy and premium economy fares (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):

Jammu – Srinagar Rs 849; Rs 2,099

Guwahati – Bagdogra Rs 899; Rs 2,099

Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,399; Rs 2,599

Delhi – Lucknow Rs 1,449; Rs 2,649

Delhi – Amritsar Rs 1,499; Rs 2,799

Delhi – Srinagar Rs 1,749; Rs 3,299

Delhi – Ahmedabad Rs 1,999; Rs 3,499

Delhi – Mumbai Rs 2,199; Rs 4,099

Delhi – Pune Rs 2,499; Rs 4,199

Delhi – Hyderabad Rs 2,499; Rs 4,199

Bagdogra – Delhi Rs 2,499; Rs 4,499

Delhi-Kolkata Rs 2,499; Rs 4,699

Pune – Kolkata Rs 2,599; Rs 5,399

Delhi – Bhubaneswar Rs 2,699; Rs 4,599

Delhi – Bengaluru Rs 2,749; Rs 5,199

Delhi – Goa Rs 2,949; Rs 4,999

Delhi – Leh Rs 2,999; Rs 4,199

Mumbai – Amritsar Rs 2,999; Rs 4,999

Port Blair – Kolkata Rs 2,999; Rs 5,199

Delhi – Guwahati Rs 3,199 Rs 4,999

Delhi – Kochi Rs 3,599; Rs 5,499

Delhi - Port Blair (via Kolkata) Rs 5,099; Rs 7,599

 

