Vistara Great Monsoon Sale: Buy domestic tickets at just Rs 849
Bookings under the sale are open from June 13 to the midnight of June 17 for travel between June 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017.
New Delhi: Vistara Airlines on Tuesday launched ‘The Great Monsoon Sale’ that offers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 849 in Economy Class and Rs 2099 in Premium Economy.
Seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and the best fares are available for customers willing to make their travel plans at least 15 days in advance.
Sample economy and premium economy fares (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):
Jammu – Srinagar Rs 849; Rs 2,099
Guwahati – Bagdogra Rs 899; Rs 2,099
Delhi-Chandigarh Rs 1,399; Rs 2,599
Delhi – Lucknow Rs 1,449; Rs 2,649
Delhi – Amritsar Rs 1,499; Rs 2,799
Delhi – Srinagar Rs 1,749; Rs 3,299
Delhi – Ahmedabad Rs 1,999; Rs 3,499
Delhi – Mumbai Rs 2,199; Rs 4,099
Delhi – Pune Rs 2,499; Rs 4,199
Delhi – Hyderabad Rs 2,499; Rs 4,199
Bagdogra – Delhi Rs 2,499; Rs 4,499
Delhi-Kolkata Rs 2,499; Rs 4,699
Pune – Kolkata Rs 2,599; Rs 5,399
Delhi – Bhubaneswar Rs 2,699; Rs 4,599
Delhi – Bengaluru Rs 2,749; Rs 5,199
Delhi – Goa Rs 2,949; Rs 4,999
Delhi – Leh Rs 2,999; Rs 4,199
Mumbai – Amritsar Rs 2,999; Rs 4,999
Port Blair – Kolkata Rs 2,999; Rs 5,199
Delhi – Guwahati Rs 3,199 Rs 4,999
Delhi – Kochi Rs 3,599; Rs 5,499
Delhi - Port Blair (via Kolkata) Rs 5,099; Rs 7,599