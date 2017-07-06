Vistara great monsoon sale kicks off; book tickets at just Rs 799 – See ticket price chart

close
Bookings under the sale will be open for 48 hours only from July 6 to July 7.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 09:37
New Delhi: Vistara Airlines has announced ‘The Return of the Great Monsoon Sale’ that offers all-inclusive fares starting at just Rs 799 in Economy Class and Rs 2099 in Premium Economy.

Bookings under the sale will be open for 48 hours only, July 6 from 12 am to July 7 midnight for travel between July 21, 2017 and September 20, 2017.

The Rs 799 fare is available for the Srinagar-Jammu route.

All our other routes are also available at highly discounted fares under this Sale: Examples include Delhi – Chandigarh and Delhi – Amritsar for Re 1199; Delhi – Lucknow and Delhi – Srinagar for Rs 1499; Delhi – Ahmedabad for Re 1799; Delhi Mumbai for Re 2099; Delhi – Hyderabad for Re 2399; Delhi – Kolkata for Re 2499; Delhi – Goa for 2599; Delhi – Bengaluru for Re 2699; Delhi – Leh for Rs 2899; Kolkata – Port Blair for 2799; and Delhi – Port Blair for Re 5299.  

Check out the route and ticket price chart

Sample Economy and Premium Economy fares (one-way, all-inclusive fares, partial listing only):

Vistara airlinesReturn of the Great Monsoon SaleVistara monsoon saleVistara discount

