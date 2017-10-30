Vistara launches direct service between Delhi and Ranchi with double daily flights

New Delhi: Vistara on Monday said it has connected Ranchi with New Delhi with a twice daily direct service to the Jharkhand capital, making the city its fifth destination in eastern India.

Vistara will operate double daily direct flights between the two cities.

The new flight, launched yesterday, will provide onward connections to other destinations such as Mumbai, Srinagar, Jammu, Kochi and Hyderabad via Delhi, Vistara said in a release today.

Commenting on the launch of service, Mr. Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “We are delighted to add Ranchi to our network and introduce the citizens of Jharkhand to a superior flying experience, as we continue to pioneer concepts and set new standards in service. Vistara’s start with double daily direct flights between the city and the national capital reflects our strong commitment to the market, and we’re confident that many business travellers and tourists will be delighted to fly their favourite airline to and from Ranchi.”

Vistara has expanded its network to 21 destinations with over 660 flights a week, operated by a fleet of 16 Airbus A320 aircraft.