Vistara names Leslie Thng as CEO

Leslie Thng would replace Phee Teik Yeoh, who has been steering Vistara since its establishment more than two years ago.

﻿
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:56
New Delhi: Full service carrier Vistara on Tuesday named Singapore Airlines veteran Leslie Thng as its new chief executive officer who will take charge in October.

Vistara - a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines - began operations in January 2015.

The board of Vistara and the airline's two promoters -- Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines -- as part of the plan, named Leslie Thng to succeed Phee Teik Yeoh as chief executive officer effective October 2017, a release said.

The appointment is subject to government approval.

"Leslie Thng will lead Vistara in its next phase of growth, including international operations, building on the solid foundation and momentum achieved by the airline under the leadership of Phee Teik Yeoh," the release said.

Leslie Thng started his career at Singapore Airlines and has held many senior positions at the airline.

Prior to becoming the chief commercial officer at Budget Aviation Holdings, a Singapore Airlines-owned holding company, he was the CEO of SilkAir.

Phee Teik Yeoh, credited with successfully leading Vistara as well as overseeing its launch and rapid growth starting, would be returning to Singapore Airlines to take up a senior appointment, the release said.

With a fleet of 15 aircraft, Vistara operates nearly 600 weekly flights. 

