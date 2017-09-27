Vistara offers 5 Kg additional baggage, complimentary tickets on direct bookings

New Delhi: Vistara on Wednesday launched ‘Vistara Direct’, a unique program under which the airline offers an array of benefits to travellers who book tickets directly on Vistara’s website or on Vistara’s mobile app, for bookings effective September 28, onwards.

Benefits for those booking direct include one free change or cancellation within 24 hours of booking (as long as travel is at least 7 days in the future), complimentary fast-track priority handling at the airport at dedicated counters (for check-in, baggage, and boarding), double Club Vistara (CV) Points for CV members, and an additional 5kg check-in luggage allowance.

Vistara Direct also provides several additional benefits such as lower fees and faster refunds, timely and assured email and SMS flight status alerts, and attractive periodic upgrade offers.

In addition, for a limited time, MobiKwik users will get 10 percent cashback upto a maximum of Rs 600 in the form of SuperCash on all bookings made on Vistara’s website.

The Club Vistara members will be entitled to one free one-way business class ticket if they undertake six journeys in the same class in a calender month.

Similarly, six journeys in the premium economy class in a calender month will fetch one free one-way ticket of the same class and one complimentary one-way, one-class upgrade voucher, the airline said.

Besides, a passengers having six economy class journeys on Vistara flights in a calender month will make him or her entitle for one complimentary one-way, one-class upgrade voucher, it said.