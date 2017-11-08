Vistara to soon offer holiday packages covering flights, hotels and sightseeing

New Delhi: Full-service carrier Vistara will soon start offering passengers customised holiday packages, which will cover flights, hotels, cars, and sightseeing.

'Vistara Getaways' will include holiday packages for as many as 35 cities in and around the airline's network of 21 destinations.

"The packages include convenient air travel options, airport transfers, car rental options, carefully curated sightseeing tours, and hotel stays at the best properties in partnership with leading hotel chains such as Taj, Hyatt, Radisson, Le Meridien, and upscale boutique hotels," according to a statement issued by Vistara.

The airline added that it will offer flexibility to passengers by allowing them to customise their holiday packages, choose the duration of holidays, their preferred cabin class for air travel, options to upgrade hotels and rooms, among others.

The airline will also be offering an inaugural discount of Rs 4,000 for the first 100 customers of Vistara Getaways.