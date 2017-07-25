close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed in 2018

A day after the Competition Commission of India gave its nod to the Vodafone India-Idea Cellular merger, both companies in a joint statement said other statutory approvals were expected to come soon and the transaction will be completed during 2018.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 20:01
Vodafone-Idea merger transactions expected to be completed in 2018

New Delhi: A day after the Competition Commission of India gave its nod to the Vodafone India-Idea Cellular merger, both companies in a joint statement said other statutory approvals were expected to come soon and the transaction will be completed during 2018.

"We welcome the decision of the Competition Commission of India approving the proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, following its comprehensive review of the transaction. It is expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing the transaction during 2018," Vittorio Colao, CEO, Vodafone Group Plc. and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group, said in a joint-statement.

"The proposed combination of Vodafone India and Idea will create a new champion of Digital India. We remain fully committed to fulfilling the Digital India vision of the Prime Minister and the government and will connect villages, towns and cities across India with world class 4G/4G+ networks. The continuing ease of doing business in the country helps ensure that this vision for a digitally connected India is fast becoming a reality," they added.

Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Group-promoted Idea Cellular announced their much-awaited amalgamation on March 20.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, will be its Chairman. 

TAGS

Competition Commissionof IndiaVodafoneIdeaVodafone-Idea mergerIdea Cellular

From Zee News

Banks&#039; exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Banks' exposure to telecom sector at Rs 97,681 crore:...

Companies

Jio effect: Airtel Q1 net profit tanks 75% to Rs 367 crore

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerical accuracy, says Arun Jaitley
Economy

Demonetisation: RBI processing old notes to verify numerica...

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September 7
Companies

SC asks Sahara chief to deposit Rs 1,500 crore by September...

Companies

'GST will not impact smartphone demand in India'

Gold gains further on global cues, jewellers&#039; buying
Bullion

Gold gains further on global cues, jewellers' buying

Nifty@10K: Macro indicators augur well, but expect correction soon
Markets

Nifty@10K: Macro indicators augur well, but expect correcti...

Nifty crosses 10,000 briefly, closes with loss on profit booking
Markets

Nifty crosses 10,000 briefly, closes with loss on profit bo...

Renault Kwid crosses 1.75-lakh unit sales milestone in India
Automobiles

Renault Kwid crosses 1.75-lakh unit sales milestone in Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video