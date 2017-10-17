Vodafone joins hands with HP, KPMG for GST solutions in India

New Delhi: Vodafone India's enterprise arm Vodafone Business Services (VBS) has teamed up with HP India and KPMG in India to offer 'GST Ready Solutions' for business, the telco said in a statement.

The "integrated" GST solution is in form of a suite of offerings that include hardware, GST e-filing and accounting software and connectivity, aimed at facilitating a smooth transition for Small and Medium Enterprises, startups and Small Offices Home Offices, to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

"The solutions are available on VBS platform at an affordable price with EMI options starting from Rs 630 per month for 24 months. VBS solutions also include cloud storage for secure data backup, registration, migration and e-sign services, and professional guidance and support," the Vodafone statement said.

The solution includes HP hardware, GST invoicing software by KPMG, cloud storage for storing invoice data, GST Suvidha Provider access, e-sign, GST registration and migration services, alongwith Vodafone's connectivity.

HP laptop with the GST software and Vodafone connectivity coupled with guidance and support services is priced at Rs 36,490. Another bundled offer includes the GST software with Vodafone connectivity, and support services for Rs 12,990.