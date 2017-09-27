close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vodafone, Videocon Wallcam partner for 4G based CCTV solutions

Vodafone and Videocon are working on price and offer on the new products under the partnership, which will be announced in about a week's time.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 21:27

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone on Wednesday said it has partnered with Videocon Wallcam to enable mobile phone based surveillance using 3G or 4G connection.

Meanwhile, Videocon Wallcam unveiled new closed circuit television (CCTV) camera that will have slot for 4G mobile sim.

"We are delighted to partner with Videocon Wallcam to introduce India's first 4G enabled and bundled CCTV solution. We have been partnering with enterprise for IoT (Internet of Things) solutions but this is also our first partnership for an IoT product in a consumer retail segment," Vodafone India MD and CEO Sunil Sood told reporters at India Mobile Congress.

Vodafone and Videocon are working on price and offer on the new products under the partnership, which will be announced in about a week's time.

"For any IoT based solution, seamless connectivity for the connected devices is the key. We have partnered with Vodafone which has wide network across the country. Now, CCTV solutions can be installed in mobile units such as buses, trains, trucks, cars and public places and monitored over mobile phone," Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali said.

The CCTV product announced under the partnership include vibration resistant, shock proof and vandal proof CCTV cameras and digital video recorder that can be installed in moving vehicle.

TAGS

VodafoneVideocon Wallcamphone based surveillance3G4G Connection

From Zee News

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti

We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform: Dharmendra Pradhan
Companies

We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platfor...

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months
Economy

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months

Companies

McDonald's adds 12 new food items in south, west regio...

Companies

IDBI Bank sells 9% stake in Sidbi

Real Estate

Buyers overlooking freebies while looking at properties

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms
Companies

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan Stanley
Economy

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan...

Amazon India launches &#039;Amazon Business&#039; for SMBs
Companies

Amazon India launches 'Amazon Business' for SMBs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video