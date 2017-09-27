Vodafone, Videocon Wallcam partner for 4G based CCTV solutions

New Delhi: Telecom operator Vodafone on Wednesday said it has partnered with Videocon Wallcam to enable mobile phone based surveillance using 3G or 4G connection.

Meanwhile, Videocon Wallcam unveiled new closed circuit television (CCTV) camera that will have slot for 4G mobile sim.

"We are delighted to partner with Videocon Wallcam to introduce India's first 4G enabled and bundled CCTV solution. We have been partnering with enterprise for IoT (Internet of Things) solutions but this is also our first partnership for an IoT product in a consumer retail segment," Vodafone India MD and CEO Sunil Sood told reporters at India Mobile Congress.

Vodafone and Videocon are working on price and offer on the new products under the partnership, which will be announced in about a week's time.

"For any IoT based solution, seamless connectivity for the connected devices is the key. We have partnered with Vodafone which has wide network across the country. Now, CCTV solutions can be installed in mobile units such as buses, trains, trucks, cars and public places and monitored over mobile phone," Videocon Telecom CEO Arvind Bali said.

The CCTV product announced under the partnership include vibration resistant, shock proof and vandal proof CCTV cameras and digital video recorder that can be installed in moving vehicle.