Walmart India launches toll-free GST helpline

New Delhi: Walmart India has launched a GST toll-free helpline to enable its kiranas and other reseller members transition smoothly into the new tax regime.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will roll out from July 1.

The exclusive helpline has been set up to address retailers' queries, clarify doubts and explain the nuances of the new tax structure.

Walmart India President & CEO Krish Iyer said: "GST is not just a tax reform, it is a whole new way of doing business...At Walmart India, our teams are working diligently to be 100 percent GST-ready in time and we remain committed to help our partners".

Iyer added that GST will positively impact the informal sector and small resellers and kiranas will be able to scale up their businesses significantly.

Walmart India has also started a series of workshops for SME supplier partners to help them evaluate their GST compliance levels and prepare for the transition.