New Delhi: Next time you want to sit with your family while flying, be prepared to pay extra.

As per a report in the Times of India, if for instance, a family of three is flying from Mumbai to London on Air India, it will have to pay Rs 9,000 extra. This is a one-way fee.

On Jet Airways, it would cost Rs 4,500 one-way. In addition, if you want seats with more leg room, it could cost you up to Rs 10,500.

Air India had on 12 December sent a circular to travel agents that provided a comprehensive list of the tariff and the selection fee chart, TOI further said.

“Air India on their website has not specified details of the selection fee and has put a “blanket preferred seat price” of Rs 3,500 per seat on flights to the US and Rs 3,000 per seat on flights to the UK,” the TOI report added.

TOI says that the 'seat selection fee' or 'family fee', as it's called by different airlines round the world, made its debut over eight years ago, but in “India it's only this year that this fee has emerged in a ruthless avatar”.