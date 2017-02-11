Watchdog upholds complaints against 100 advertisements

Mumbai: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said its Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) upheld complaints against 100 out of 152 advertisements in November last year.

The complaints against these advertisements were upheld for either misleading consumers or not being able to substantiate their claim.

Of the 100 advertisements against which complaints were upheld, 43 belong to healthcare category, 17 to education, followed by 11 in personal care, seven in food and beverages, six in e-commerce and 16 advertisements in other categories.