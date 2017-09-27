close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform: Dharmendra Pradhan

The minister said there are four crore consumers as against one lakh retail outlets for petroleum products.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 22:26
We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Trying to leverage the benefits of information technology, the government is planning to put all petroleum products on the e-commerce platform, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"Can we connect oil with IT and telecommunications? We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform," Pradhan said while addressing the India Mobile Congress here.

The minister said there are four crore consumers as against one lakh retail outlets for petroleum products.

He also said the industry has an annual turnover of Rs 6.5 lakh crore.

 

TAGS

Petroleum productse-commerce platformoil ministerDharmendra Pradhan

From Zee News

Companies

Vodafone, Videocon Wallcam partner for 4G based CCTV soluti...

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti
Companies

Aircel-Maxis case: CBI issues fresh notice to Karti

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months
Economy

Aadhaar application deadline extended by another 3 months

Companies

McDonald's adds 12 new food items in south, west regio...

Companies

IDBI Bank sells 9% stake in Sidbi

Real Estate

Buyers overlooking freebies while looking at properties

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms
Companies

Govt plans to sell stake in ONGC oilfields to private firms

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan Stanley
Economy

India likely to be $6 trillion economy in 10 years: Morgan...

Amazon India launches &#039;Amazon Business&#039; for SMBs
Companies

Amazon India launches 'Amazon Business' for SMBs

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video