We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Trying to leverage the benefits of information technology, the government is planning to put all petroleum products on the e-commerce platform, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

"Can we connect oil with IT and telecommunications? We plan to put all petroleum products on e-commerce platform," Pradhan said while addressing the India Mobile Congress here.

The minister said there are four crore consumers as against one lakh retail outlets for petroleum products.

He also said the industry has an annual turnover of Rs 6.5 lakh crore.