We will lead consumer-centred AI world: Samsung

Seoul: Based on almost half-a-billion connected devices it sells every year, Samsung Electronics will lead the consumer-centred Artificial Intelligence (AI) world, a top company official has said.

"Samsung will begin an exciting journey open to boundless possibilities in new user experiences by integrating AI into the open IoT ecosystem it is currently developing," Larry Heck, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Samsung Research America said on Friday.

Citing examples of various Samsung products showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show earlier in January, the expert said the South Korean tech giant is highlighting its latest innovations in its vision to drive IoT supported by AI, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Moving forward, Samsung will continue to remain focused on holistically integrating AI into a connected setting, such as the home or the office, in contrast to other players primarily pursuing implementation of AI on a few devices and services," he said.

Heck said the company`s perspective on AI is to build an ecosystem that is user-centric rather than device-centric, as many IoT devices with AI support will generate a vast array of usage patterns and scenarios in the future.

"To pursue that goal, we will start by building an AI platform under a common architecture that will not only scale quickly, but also provide the deepest understanding of usage context and behaviours, making AI more relevant and useful," he said