close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

What happened when Reliance Jio came to Amitabh Bachchan's rescue!

Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 20:36
What happened when Reliance Jio came to Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s rescue!

New Delhi: Imagine, what could have happened when a snag in the popular filmstar Amitabh Bachchan's Vodafone connection turned him so flustered that he had to shout out on Twitter to seek attention of the service provider.

The actor's tweet indeed helped him in getting the problem resolved.

But Reliance Jio did not miss an opportunity to convert Amitabh Bachchcan into his high profile customer and tweeted to the superstar offering efficient service: 

Reliance Jio promised Bachchan a Jio connection with instant connectivity and home delivery of the sim card.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 20:34
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

World Economic Forum Davos 2017

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

TOP VIDEOS

Arun Jaitley presents Economic Survey 2017 in Parliament

Non bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya

18 lakh taxpayers to get Income Tax notices to explain large deposits

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.