What happened when Reliance Jio came to Amitabh Bachchan's rescue!

New Delhi: Imagine, what could have happened when a snag in the popular filmstar Amitabh Bachchan's Vodafone connection turned him so flustered that he had to shout out on Twitter to seek attention of the service provider.

VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

The actor's tweet indeed helped him in getting the problem resolved.

VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED ... THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW .... BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA ...!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

But Reliance Jio did not miss an opportunity to convert Amitabh Bachchcan into his high profile customer and tweeted to the superstar offering efficient service:

@SrBachchan Sir, we would be happy to deliver a Jio SIM to you & activate it instantly through our Aadhaar based eKYC home delivery process. — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) January 31, 2017

Reliance Jio promised Bachchan a Jio connection with instant connectivity and home delivery of the sim card.