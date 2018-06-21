हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dancing Scorpio

When a dancing Scorpio car left Anand Mahindra in splits

New Delhi: Most of us have seen friends and family members dancing in a joyous mood during a   wedding procession, but if people are replaced by a car, we are bound to crack up.

Recently a man posted a video of a dancing Scorpio car and tagged Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra.

It took the Mahindra boss a couple of days to reply to the hilarious tweet, but he did make it a point to respond.

Mahindra tweted, “Kya kehna! Naach meri Jaan... Now I’m just not sure we can provide that as a factory-built feature.. !! (Sic)

While the video of this dancing Scorpio has gone viral in the social media, car enthusiasts are sure that the company is not going to bring any such feature to the SUV.

The Mahindra Chairman is quite active on Twitter and knows how to play around humour and wit.

Last year, a twitter user posted a picture of an auto rikshaw that looked like Mahindra's iconic Scorpio SUV. The auto rikshaw driver had modified it to look like Scorpio tagging Anand Mahindra. To this Mahindra promptly responded and expressed his wish to exchange the auto rikshaw for a four-wheeler.

The Mahindra group successfully tracked down the rikshaw driver and exchanged his autorikshaw for a brand new four-wheeler.

