Who is Parag Agrawal? All you want to know about Twitter's new CTO

New Delhi: Twitter Inc appointed Parag Agrawal as Chief Technology Officer. Agrawal, who joined microblogging site in 2011 as an Ads Engineer, succeeds Adam Messinger who left in December 2016.

Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto resigned last month in a string of departures, to join online lender Social Finance (SoFi) as CEO.

Here is all you want to know about Twitter's new CTO Parag Agrawal

- Parag Agrawal is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B).

- Agrawal his PhD in computer science from Stanford University in 2011.

- His appointment as CTO was announced internally in October 2017.

- Agrawal joined Twitter in October 2011 as an ads engineer.

- He most recently held the title of Distinguished Software Engineer.

- He takes the position most recently held by Adam Messinger, who left in late 2016.

- Before joining Twitter, he did research internships at AT&T, Microsoft and Yahoo.

- His contributions at Twitter include leading efforts to increase the relevance of tweets in Twitter users' timelines using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

AI also helps Twitter in preventing abuse on the social network.