close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Will pass on GST benefits to consumers: Nestle

Under GST, which will be implemented from midnight tonight, there will be no tax on fresh milk.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 16:41
Will pass on GST benefits to consumers: Nestle

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it will pass on benefits of reduced tax rate under GST on various products such as milk powder to consumers once the new tax regime kicks in.

GST to substantially increase revenue of states: Gadkari
MUST READ
GST to substantially increase revenue of states: Gadkari

 

There has been considerable reduction in GST rate on milk powders and consequently the price of Nestle Everyday Dairy whitener is expected to undergo commensurate reduction, the company said in a statement.

Under GST, which will be implemented from midnight tonight, there will be no tax on fresh milk.

"In categories where there are reductions in taxes, appropriate price reductions would be put into effect for stocks manufactured from July," it said.

Nestle India further said there would be a transition time before new price stocks are available in the market.

"We believe that over time, this (GST) will unleash economies of scale and economies of efficiencies that can be quite significant," Nestle India Chairman & Managing Director Suresh Narayanan said.

He said the company is passing on the benefits of lower taxes, wherever applicable, to its consumers.

Nestle India also said in preparation for GST rollout, it has engaged and trained over 3,500 suppliers, over 1,600 distributors covering the entire direct value chain of the company, with awareness programmes across India.

TAGS

FMCGNestleGSTNew tax regimeGST rolloutGST rateNestle Everyday Dairy

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Housing prices to decline after GST rollout: Naidu
Real Estate

Housing prices to decline after GST rollout: Naidu

GST to substantially increase revenue of states: Gadkari
Economy

GST to substantially increase revenue of states: Gadkari

DDA launches new housing scheme with 12,000 flats!
Real Estate

DDA launches new housing scheme with 12,000 flats!

GST regime to boost organised jewellery retailers: CRISIL
Bullion News

GST regime to boost organised jewellery retailers: CRISIL

Bajaj launches Pulsar NS160 priced at Rs 80,648
Automobiles

Bajaj launches Pulsar NS160 priced at Rs 80,648

No price change in 78% of actively used drugs post GST: NPPA
Companies

No price change in 78% of actively used drugs post GST: NPP...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video